President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans deserve to live in a country without an electricity crisis and tough action against corruption, crime and gender-based violence. He delivered his New Year’s message to the nation from his official residence at Genadendal in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa says significant steps have been taken to fight corruption, create jobs and fight crime and that the year ahead should see more of that.

“We must build on important work done this year to determine actions in the next. We must intensify the fight against poverty, inequality and unemployment as well as crime and GBV. This is what SA wants and deserves.”

President Ramaphosa has given the assurance that government is working hard to resolve the energy crisis in the country.

The country has been experiencing Stage Six rolling blackouts, with power cuts of four hours at a time. Ramaphosa says behind-the-scenes work will ensure that power cuts will eventually be a thing of the past.

“We are working hard to end load shedding, increasing renewables on the grid. The benefits of this work will not be immediately felt, but should expect efforts that will steadily reduce the need for load shedding until it’s no longer necessary.”

Ramaphosa says more than 1.5 million jobs have been created in the past year.

The President says the country’s economy is in a better state than before the COVID-19 pandemic. And, that government will work to ensure its continuous growth.

“Our economy is growing again, larger than pre-pandemic. Over the past year, 1.5 million new jobs were created. The Presidential employment stimulus has provided opportunities for many people and is growing and thriving. We’re improving business operating environment and attracting new investment.”

