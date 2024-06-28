sabc-plus-logo

President congratulates Proteas for reaching World Cup final

  • Proteas beat the West Indies by three wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup.
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the Proteas after they reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

South Africa will face India in the championship match, which will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

In a post on social media platform X, the President wished the team good luck for what he described as a historic final.

He said he’s looking forward to welcoming another championship team and trophy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The match starts tomorrow afternoon at 16h30 South African time.

 

