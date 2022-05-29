US President Joe Biden will today visit the town of Uvalde,Texas which was recently stricken by a tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The challenge ahead of the statesman is balancing the primary task of offering condolences and sympathy to the parents of the shooting victims along with the responsibility of leading the nation on a way forward with respect to the matter of gun regulation.

The incident in Uvalde is one which hits home for the President as he has lost children himself.

Biden has urged Americans to make their voices heard to prevent further gun violence following this most recent mass shooting and his Vice-President, Kamala Harris, has called for a ban on assault weapons.

Prior to his visit to Uvalde, Biden addressed students in Delaware and told them that it was still possible to make America safer.

The President seeks cross-party support for tighter gun regulations, but faces strong opposition in this regard from leading Republicans who blame mental health for the problem of school security.

The mass shooting a Uvalde follows a shooting in Buffalo, New York just 10 days prior on 14 May.