The Presidency has criticised former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to take his successor to court over the appointment of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

It says this is merely another element of a broader harassment campaign.

Through his lawyers, Zuma has demanded the reversal of the appointment of Chief Justice Zondo by President Cyril Ramaphosa before next Thursday.

Zuma says failure to meet his demands will result in legal action.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says they are unfazed.

“Beneath Zuma’s guise of a self-proclaimed and righteous guardian of our constitutional democracy is a contemptuous denial of President Ramaphosa’s leadership of the governing party and the country. Zuma continues to demonstrate his scornful attitude towards democratic processes that do not pander to his desires and whims.

“His derision towards the country’s democratic institutions and legal processes continues unabated and knows no boundaries. The president will not waste any of his time considering such illogical demands. Zuma can continue with another frivolous court action if he so desire,” Magwenya explains.

Zondo won’t respond

In his five-page letter on Thursday, Zuma called for the removal of Zondo saying he should have been disqualified during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews.

He says this is due to his meetings with Zondo while he was still President, accusing the Chief Justice of not being honest about the events.

