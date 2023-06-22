Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni says the Presidency should not be criticised for the debacle involving a plane of journalists and Cyril Ramaphosa’s additional security personnel that was grounded in Warsaw, Poland, last weekend.

Ntshaveni has briefed the media on the outcome of the cabinet meeting.

Those on the plane were meant to accompany Ramaphosa and the African Peace Mission to Russia as part of the African leaders’ bid to bring about a resolution to the war in the Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine 16 months ago, claiming it wanted to denazify and demilitarise the country.

Ntshaveni says all requirements on the part of the South African government were complied with.

“The plane was just a small issue. It was not with the delegation. There was no minister on that plane; there was no president, there was no delay in terms of the South African delegation. And why we took the media delegation was, one, to seek to provide you with a different view of what is happening, and maybe it was not ideal for us, and we have learnt a lesson that maybe we should not take the media on this kind of trips. We should cover ourselves and go because if we are going to take you, then it becomes an issue, and some of us were trying to find a quicker resolution to the stalemate at that period.”

VIDEO: Minister Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting :