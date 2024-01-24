Presidency seeks court order for Zuma to repay R28 mln in legal costs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Presidency, the State Attorney and the Solicitor-General have filed papers in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking an order directing former President Jacob Zuma to repay up to R28 960 774 00 in legal costs.

The papers reveal that this is the total sum of the record of payments made by the State for legal and related services for and on behalf of Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal and civil proceedings between 13 September 2005 and 15 January 2019.

The documents also show that on 1 October 2021, Zuma was served with a letter of demand by the Public Protector to recover an amount of just over R18 million (at the time), but Zuma “failed to pay these monies or respond to the demand letter”.

This comes after the High Court, in summary, ordered that the State is not liable for the legal costs incurred by former President Jacob Zuma in his personal capacity.

The State Attorney was instructed to, among other things take all the necessary steps to recover the money the State paid towards Zuma’s legal costs.

In April 2021, the SCA dismissed Zuma’s appeal with costs on the matter. The applicants conclude in that the SCA and High Court judgments have put this matter to rest and a proper case has been made out for the relief sought.

