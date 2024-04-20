Presidency offers condolences to Dr Motsoko Pheko’s family

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of liberation struggle veteran and former PAC President Motsoko Pheko.

Dr Pheko passed away on Friday. He was 93.

The Presidency says in a statement Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the family, comrades and associates nationally and internationally of Dr Pheko.

The family has, meanwhile, thanked the public for the outpouring of condolences.

Spokesperson for the Pheko family Zandi Radebe says the family is grateful for the support they have been receiving.

“We’ve lost Dr Motsoko Pheko, a phenomenal and gentle figure, a Pan Africanist, a scholar. The family is grateful for the support that it has received so fa, but at the same time it humbly requests that it be given the time to process and come to terms with the situation,” says Radebe.

“Dr Motsoko Pheko joined the PAC in 1960. So, he becomes one of the founding members alongside Mangaliso Sobukwe. His contributions, not only during apartheid by being a member of the Pan Africanist National Congress. Dr Motsoko Pheko has published over 30 books. Ntate was a very gentle and loving figure,” she adds.

The ANC has sent a message of condolences to the family of the former President of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spoke to the SABC on the sidelines of his party’s volunteers assembly in Moruleng near Rustenburg.

He has lauded Pheko’s contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

“He’s one of the people who played crucial role in the struggle for liberation. Anyone who have faced the difficulties, people like Motsoko Pheko faced in our liberation, and have made a contribution, they deserve to be saluted. As the ANC, we salute him,” says Mbalula, adding that despite belonging to different political parties, they had similar goals.

“As much as we were on the different pathways in terms of our struggle for liberation, but we did together with the PAC, fought for the liberation of South Africa. And therefore, may his soul rest in peace, and condolences to his family and Pan Africanist Congress (of Azania).”

