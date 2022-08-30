The Presidency has been given 72 hours in which to assess and address the concerns of unemployed social workers. Scores of them marched to the Presidency at the Union Buildings demanding jobs and R7 000 monthly stipend, while still searching for jobs.

They say some of them graduated more than 10 years ago after funding their tertiary education, while others were offered government scholarships to pursue studies in the social worker field.

According to the Council for Social Practitioners, there’s an approximately 9 000 unemployed graduate social work graduates in the country. Pamela Bacela travelled all the way from the Eastern Cape to take part in the protest march. The mother of two, who’s also a qualified social work graduate, is struggling to find employment.

“I graduated in 2014. No one is working at home. I went to school because I thought things will be better for my family. Also thought that will help transform my community, my country and improve my kids’ future because Social Development does not employ us which worries me a lot.”

Some of her peers were promised jobs after completing their studies at various institutions of higher learning. They were offered government scholarships to pursue studies in the social work fields.

Mamoruti Herimbi from Pretoria is one of them.

“Since I graduated in 2017 since that time it has been six years not working. And then people and family when they see you graduating they have high expectations of us. And since I can’t provide for my family, it’s frustrating. To even to my child’s education is best because she can see that it didn’t do anything for me.”

Maria Tshetlo, who’s also unemployed, is part of those who organised the march to the Presidency. She’s hopeful this will bear good results.

“We have given the President 72 hours to respond to our memorandum. We have also told the President that while they’re still working with other departments to employ us, we demand a R7 000 stipend whether or not we’re home. We need that R7 000 stipend with immediate effect. We also ask the President to intervene with the Treasury Department because we’re tired of the same response that we’re being told, that the Treasury does not have money. We have given the President 72 hours to do that. We have given the council board seven days to revert to us because the concern that we have is that we are paying the council every year but we never get jobs. We are never employed.”

An official from the Presidency told the protesters that their demands will be forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his urgent attention.

“Amandla. My name is Shonisa Mudau from the office of the President responsible for receiving memorandums of this nature. I was told that you’re coming. So the President will look into it before he goes to sleep. And you will receive a letter of acknowledgment. Normally it takes up to 14 working days.”

The Council for Social Service Practitioners says the plight of unemployed social workers is a serious one and hopes the Presidency will address it as urgently as possible.