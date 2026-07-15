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‘Action against SA businesses in other African countries is damaging’

March and March demonstrators seen in Durban.
  • March and March demonstrators seen in Durban.
  • Image Credits :
  • Zanele Buthelezi
SABC News

The Presidency says retaliatory action against South African businesses operating in countries such as Ghana and Nigeria would damage investment and economic growth.

The comments follow Ghana’s decision to postpone high-level bilateral talks with South Africa amid tensions over recent protests against undocumented immigration and calls by some Ghanaian politicians for action against South African companies.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was briefing the media in Pretoria.

“So, any move to appropriate South African company assets in any of these countries will be counterproductive and will undermine those countries’ economic development aspirations. It will signal that those countries are now closed for trade and business. It will also signal a greater degree of uncertainty of doing business in those countries. And so, it will be a move whose repercussions go beyond South Africa for that matter. And so, we are not overly worried about that talk,” says Magwenya.

Presidency rejects Ghana’s claims about SA:
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