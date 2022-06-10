President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Presidency is committed to finding solutions for the country’s energy crisis. Ramaphosa responded to the debate of the Presidency budget he delivered in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He could address the House three and a half hours late, after repeated points of order were raised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs.

They questioned whether he was in the position to address them in the light of criminal charges against him.

These charges relate to money laundering among others, for not reporting millions of dollars stolen from his game farm.

Ramaphosa says the Presidency is working on fixing the current electricity crisis.

He says, “The ultimate objective is to fundamentally transform the energy landscape, create a new competitive electricity market, and most importantly, decarbonise our economy. For this reason, the Just Transition partnership that the new Climate Finance Office in the Presidency will be mobilising resources for, will be a game-changer. This is the work being undertaken by a Presidency committed to transformative, inclusive, sustainable development.”

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on his Budget Vote:



National grid

Earlier this month, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe said150 megawatts of new electricity is expected to connect to the national grid in the next 12 to 18 months.

Mantashe, officiated the signing of power purchase agreements involving three power supply projects awarded to the Norwegian-based company Scatec.

The projects are part of the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, aimed at addressing Eskom’s electricity crisis. All three are based in Kenhardt in the Northern Cape Province.