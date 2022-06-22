There’s been a long delay in the scheduled handover of the final report of the State Capture Commission to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

The Presidency has apologised for the delay.

Livestream of handover of report:

Chairperson of the State Capture Commission, Justice Raymond Zondo, was scheduled to hand over the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at 4pm at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Commission’s duration was extended numerous times as the amount of evidence and witnesses increased. It cost the taxpayer around a R1 billion.

The fifth and final report looks at the Estina Dairy Farm contract as well as the SABC, Prasa and Transnet.

Steenhuisen slams delay

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the latest delay in the release of the fifth and final report is not acceptable.

Steenhuisen on the delay:

“We’ve be waiting now for this report for over a week, we were told it was going to come on Monday, it didn’t come. We were told 4 o’ clock today, it’s now come and gone, and I think it casts the whole situation in very poor light. I think that deadlines should be adhered to and kept to, because it helps promote the credibility of the process.”