The Chairperson of the Free State House of Traditional Leaders, Chief Neo Mopeli, says it is important for Basotho people to preserve their culture.

He says there is wisdom in indigenous knowledge systems. Chief Mopeli was speaking at a cultural village in Qwaqwa during the Basotho New Year celebrations on Saturday.

The beginning of August marks the Basotho New Year in recognition of nature’s way of giving new life after a dry winter season.

Mopeli has also condemned the gang-rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, late last month.

“It’s very important for us as (the) Basotho nation to celebrate this New Year because it helps us as a nation to teach our youth the knowledge and indigenous systems of how our elderly people were living and were behaving during those olden days.”

Meanwhile, the Lesotho Development Corporation held an event at the Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru last week to celebrate the Basotho New Year.

In the video tweet below, Basotho are seen heading towards the convention centre ahead of the celebrations: