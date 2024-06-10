Pres. Ramaphosa stresses importance of maintaining reform momentum

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises that, regardless of the incoming administration’s form or composition, it is crucial to maintain the reform momentum established by the 6th administration.

In his letter to the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa says economic growth, transformation, and job creation have been at the centre of his government’s administration, and a change in direction from the programmes to achieve this would derail the positive progress that has been made.

The President cites a recent study by the Bureau for Economic Research which says that there is no need to reinvent the wheel with regards to the structural reforms in the energy, logistics, water and telecommunications sectors currently undertaken by the government.

As the country prepares for a new administration, he has urged all parties to work together to form a stable government committed to economic reform in order to benefit all South Africans.