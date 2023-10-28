Ramaphosa arrives in Paris to back the Springboks

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived this morning in the French Republic to cheer on the Springboks in their quest to retain the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks will kick off against New Zealand at the Stade de France where the spectacle of rugby will be enjoyed by a global audience.

Kickoff is set for 21h00 this evening.

Ahead of the highly anticipated final, the President will interact with the Springbok team to wish them well and inspire them to victory.

The Springboks have inspired all South Africans and the world with their fighting spirit that they have displayed over the course of the tournament which has transcended the sport of rugby.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will before kick-off hold a pull aside bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron.

