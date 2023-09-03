Preparations are under way for the inauguration of the President in Zimbabwe. The President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Monday for the second term after the August 23 elections.

However the opposition has disputed the election results. But, some Zimbabweans have called for the establishment of a transitional government.

Related video: EU Observer, Dr Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz on Zimbabwe poll results dispute:



Fresh political settlement

Meanwhile Zimbabwean academics Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler have started a petition for a fresh political settlement in the country.

This as some Zimbabweans call for the establishment of a transitional government following the disputed elections that saw President Mnangagwa winning a second term of office.

His main challenger Nelson Chamisa rejected the results.

Mandaza and Reeler say the recent elections in Zimbabwe failed the test of credibility.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has condemned the polls. A petition has been set up online

calling for new political settlement in Zimbabwe.

They also demand that the transitional government must deal with the rule of law, reform of critical state institutions, stabilize the economy and establish a sovereign fund, to ensure that people do benefit.

Also the activists plan to submit the petition to the SADC organ on politics, defense and security. The main opposition has called for nationwide protests and a re-run of elections.