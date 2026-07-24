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Preparations under way for Seputla Sebogodi’s funeral

Actor Seputla Sebogodi is known for roles in shows including Generations.
  • Actor Seputla Sebogodi is known for roles in shows including Generations.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Preparations are under way at GaMothapo outside Polokwane in Limpopo, for the funeral of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi on Saturday.

Sebogodi died last Wednesday following complications related to diabetes.

Two memorial services have been held to honour the thespian in Pretoria and Polokwane ahead of his funeral.

According to Seputla Sebogodis’ family there is, so far, no agreement between them and Sebogodi’s wife on some funeral arrangements.

Therefore, it remains unclear whether his remains will be brought to his home before the funeral.

Meanwhile, neighbours have described Sebogodi as a humble, down-to-earth man who got along well with everyone in the community.

The funeral service is expected to begin at 08:00 in the morning at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane.

Sebogodi will be laid to rest at Silicon Cemetery in the city where his remains are expected to be taken directly after the service.

Family and friends gather at Seputla Sebogodi’s family home in Limpopo: 

 

-Report by Sphiwe Mkhize 

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