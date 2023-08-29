Preparations are under way for the 6th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards – an event promoting intra-Africa travel. This year’s edition will be preceded by the Africa Travel and Tourism Business Exchange, Business-to-Business Session and Exhibition.

Botswana’s capital city of Gaborone will once again play host to the event in October and it is expected to hold sessions that offer opportunities for marketing, sales, business development and networking in professional and personalised setting for suppliers in the accommodation and travel trade industries, among others.

According to a statement released by the forum, the business exchange programme will be augmented by “speed marketing, desktop exhibitions and destination showcases”.

“These are uniquely designed to promote intra-Africa travel, African tourism destinations, accommodation facilities, attractions and experiences,” reads the statement in part.

“Adding to these are cocktails and networking platforms that can be used by participants to maximise engagement and relationship-building as part of the destination showcase.”

This year’s installment of the event is themed “Shifting demand dynamics to shape the future of intra-Africa Travel”.

“Entrepreneurship masterclasses are scheduled for the 3rd of October as part of this year’s training and capacity building programme. These will focus on Tourism Entrepreneurship, Women Entrepreneurship and Franchising in travel, tourism and hospitality.”

South Africa’s former Tourism Minister, and current interim Chairperson of South African Airways, Derek Hanekom, will be among the dignitaries set to honour the occasion. He will be joined by Chief Executive Officer, Africa Travel and Tourism Association Jon Danks; Head of the Culture Unit, UNESCO’s Regional Office for Southern Africa, Francisco Gómez Durán; as well as Director, Directorate of Trade in Services, Investment, Intellectual Property Rights & Digital Trade (DTIID), AfCFTA Secretariat Emily Ndoria-Mburu, among others.