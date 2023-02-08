Rehearsals will take place on Wednesday evening, the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA).

On Tuesday night, members of the South African Defence Force began rehearsals. The army marched through the city centre and then to the Castle on Darling Street.

Members of the South African National Defence Force rehearsing for #SONA2023 to take place at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday 9 February at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/kY4k0QjF5F — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2023

SABC News Bongiwe Zwane reports from Cape Town:

More road closures are expected around Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, where the President will deliver his speech on Thursday evening.

The SONA event will be held at Cape Town City Hall for the second year in a row. The President’s speech could be interrupted as the Economic Freedom Fighters has threatened that he would not address the nation, due to the Phala Phala scandal.