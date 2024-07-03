Clubs reinforce ahead of new season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s the season of hiring and firing in domestic football. And the movement of players and coaches are being carefully monitored with Dstv Premiership Clubs restructuring ahead of the 2024/ 2025 season.

The biggest news of this transfer window is the departure of Dstv Premiership Coach of the Season, Rhulani Mowena, from champion club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are expected to announce a new head coach soon after they released Cavin Johnson with Tunisian, Nasreddine Nabi, the likely candidate. He’s expected to be joined by no less than three assistants with whom he worked with previously.

Sundowns have had a relatively successful season winning a record seventh Dstv Premiership title as well as the Inaugural Africa Football League. But Downs coach, Rhulani Mokoena, and Sundowns have parted ways with the club releasing a statement late on Wednesday, confirming the news.

The statement says Mokoena was released taking into account the club’s objectives and expectations. He was expected to win at least two domestic cup competitions and the CAF Champions League in addition to the Premiership title.

The decision was not influenced by any individual associated with the club. Assistant coach, Manqoba Mngqithi has been announced as interim coach.

Those who worked with Mokoena before, such as former Bafana Bafana assistant coach, Thabo Senong, believes the Downs mentor won’t be short of suitors should he be fired.

Senong believes Mokoena played an important role in nurturing players and making Downs the biggest contributor of players to Bafana Bafana.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates announced the departure of winger, Vincent Pule, with the club also announcing the signing of Angolan winger, Gilberto.

Their archrivals Kaizer Chiefs announced the departure of Sifiso Hlanti and Sinethemba Sithebe with major player signings expected soon. Nabi’s right-hand man, Fernando da Cruz, has apparently already assessed the squad and made recommendations to the manager in waiting.