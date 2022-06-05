KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says he has laid a criminal complaint at the Durban Central Police Station against a former radio presenter for alleged assault and crimen injuria .

A statement released by the Premier’s office says the incident took place during the Ingoma KaZwelonke Competition,which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

According to the statement, there had a series of recent episodes during which the former radio presenter hurled verbal abuse at the Premier without justification or provocation.

SABC News has approached the person in question for comment.

Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks opens a case against Ngizwe Mchunu for assault and crimen injuria following incident during Ingoma kaZwelonke competition. pic.twitter.com/ZDkbjra1G2 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 5, 2022