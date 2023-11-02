Premier says Free State has potential to become SA’s energy anchor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Free State can turn the tide for energy supply in the country. Speaking to delegates at the Free State Energy Security Indaba in Bloemfontein, Premier Mxolisi Dukwana said the province has the potential to become an energy anchor for the country. The indaba is intended to facilitate discussions among various role players in the energy sector.

The Free State government is exploring different energy sources to reduce the burden of load shedding on citizens. Solar, gas and biomass are some of the alternatives that the province has identified. The indaba forms part of efforts to build partnerships between the public and private sectors, to drive investment. Dukwana told delegates that the centrality of the Free State gives it an edge to trade with other provinces.

“Our efforts must…in this Free State Energy Security Indaba that follows the Gauteng Energy Indaba. We must ignite hope that in no time inadequate energy supply crippling blackouts and ongoing interruptions will be a challenge of the past. It is this sense of collective wisdom that brings us together as one as we do song, we must have humility to work alone is that we can learn from one another. We must also have the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances,” says Dukwana.

Infrastructure development and maintenance have been highlighted as crucial for stable electricity supply as demand increases.

Special advisor to the Electricity Minister, Silas Zimu had this to say, “The population growth globally is what the world is using to determine how much electricity they should have. It’s also an opportunity that your mind is growing so big yeah between the supply and demand means that the quickest way is to reduce the demand. I saw my colleague from CENTLEC. Instead of making money for Eskom bye-bye am from Eskom and putting on makeup and selling let the municipalities own the solar roof tops, install them in all your houses let them be part of your rates and taxes, lowest hanging fruit, you don’t need lowest hanging fruit, you don’t need expensive smart meters to do it,” says Zimu.

With the increase of load shedding, devices such as solar panels, generators and inverters are becoming popular in households as businesses offer alternatives.

“We offer different energy systems for solar households. We can offer a system for example that has energy storage. In other words, you have power that comes from Eskom and then you have a storage bank and you can use that bank if you don’t have power,” an exhibitor explains.

“Inverters are very good for the household more especially at that time of load shedding that two hours, three, four hours and is working with the battery. It is not just an inverter. It has a light and that light is very bright from three or five meters, if you have open plan houses. But you can just watch TV, you use your laptop, charge your phone or light,” another exhibitors said.

The Xhariep District will be positioned as the hub of industrial cannabis which will also be used for power generation.