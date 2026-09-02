Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Limpopo Premier Ramathuba expected to reshuffle provincial cabinet

  • Limpopo Premier Doctor Phophi Ramathuba.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @OtpLimpopo
SABC News

SABC News has reliably learnt that Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba plans to reshuffle her provincial cabinet on Wednesday.

The African National Congress (ANC) provincial officials Eddie Maila and Pule Shai are expected to be sworn in as Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) and Members of the Executive Council (MECs).

The two, who are the provincial treasurer and deputy provincial secretary of the party, are leaving local government just two months away from the local elections.

Shai is tipped to take the Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), whilst Maila is tipped to be MEC of transport.

The Premier, guided by the ANC, is set to remove one male and one female MEC.

Speculation is rife that Jerry Maseko, MEC of Sport, Arts & Culture, will be axed alongside MEC of Transport and Community Safety, Susani Mathye.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News