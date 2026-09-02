Limpopo Premier Ramathuba expected to reshuffle provincial cabinet

SABC News has reliably learnt that Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba plans to reshuffle her provincial cabinet on Wednesday.

The African National Congress (ANC) provincial officials Eddie Maila and Pule Shai are expected to be sworn in as Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) and Members of the Executive Council (MECs).

The two, who are the provincial treasurer and deputy provincial secretary of the party, are leaving local government just two months away from the local elections.

Shai is tipped to take the Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), whilst Maila is tipped to be MEC of transport.

The Premier, guided by the ANC, is set to remove one male and one female MEC.

Speculation is rife that Jerry Maseko, MEC of Sport, Arts & Culture, will be axed alongside MEC of Transport and Community Safety, Susani Mathye.