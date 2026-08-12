Premier Mokgosi reshuffles North West provincial cabinet

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has reshuffled his provincial cabinet.

The changes were announced in Mahikeng on Wednesday, marking the first major cabinet reshuffle since the Seventh Administration took office in 2024.

Wessels Morweng has been moved from Community Safety and Transport Management to the Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation portfolio. Virginia Tlhapi will take over as MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi has been removed and replaced by Desbo Mohono, who was the Speaker of the provincial legislature.

“MEC Wessels Morweng who use to be the MEC for Transport, will now become the new MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation. MEC Virginia Tlhapi who used to be the MEC responsible for Arts, Sports and Culture, will now be the new MEC responsible for Transport. I’ve spoken to the Speaker of the legislature Dr Desbo Mohono that she must accept to become the new MEC for Education in this province,” Mokgosi elaborates.