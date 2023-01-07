The Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says the late musician Dr Latozi Mpahleni was an inspiration to the youth. Mabuyane was speaking during the funeral of Mpahleni in Mkhankatho village, near Libode, Eastern Cape.

Mpahleni, also known as Madosini, was well known for her love of traditional music, and Rhodes University honored her with an honorary doctorate.

She died of heart complications last month at the age of 79.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane says, “We are bidding a farewell to an international music Icon and a trailblazer Mama Madosini was unsurpassed in her creation and composition of the Uhadi (calabash resonated bow), Umrhubhe (mouth resonated bow) and Isitolotolo (Jewish harp). Her music has inspired many musicians to cooperate with her in producing works of fusion within the Classical, Folk and Jazz idioms during her time. She was kind-hearted and selfless enough to share her musical genius with younger musicians in our country.”

‘Preserve her memory’

Mabuyane says the provincial government will ensure that Madosini’s legacy lives on, adding that their priority now is to now preserve her memory.

“As part of seeking to preserve the memory and legacy of legends such as Mama Madosini, the provincial government through its entity ECPACC has commissioned the production of a film documentary on the life and times of Madosini, which is at the final stages of development. The family will be the first to view the film when it is completed.”

Livestream:

‘Custodian of traditional music’

The Eastern Cape Arts MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe has also described the late musician as a custodian of traditional music. Kontsiwe says Madosini made people around the world appreciate traditional music.