Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has released a preliminary report into the deadly crash that claimed 15 lives in Tshwane, saying driver error was the main contributing factor.

Forty-two others were injured in the crash between a truck and bus on the M17 near Ga-Rankuwa a week ago.

Mbalula was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria.

“A full mechanical investigation was conducted on both vehicles and it was confirmed that there were no mechanical defects or failure that contributed to the occurrence of the crash. It was found that both vehicles were in a roadworthy state before the crash. The report further states that both drivers had valid driver’s licences and professional driving permits. The report concluded that driver error is the major contributing factor to the case of the crash.”

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso speaks to the media soon after the accident:

Mbalula says since both drivers died, no one can be charged either for reckless and negligent driving or culpable homicide.

“In these circumstances, this matter will be the subject of an inquest and the Presiding Officer (Magistrate) assigned with this case will have to make a finding after the leading of evidence by eyewitnesses.”

He adds that most of the people who died in the accident were breadwinners.

“Since the advent of this gruesome accident we visited the bereaved families. We know that almost all the people who died were the only breadwinners in their families and they died while on their way to work to earn a living for their families.”