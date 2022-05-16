A community in Kimberley is outraged following the murder of a 28-year-old pregnant woman, allegedly killed by her partner.

Danelle Van Der Linde was stabbed to death in front of their 9-year-old son, who was celebrating his birthday on Sunday. The suspect fled the scene but handed himself over to the police on Monday morning.

The victim’s family is looking for answers. 28-year-old Danelle Van Der Linde – is yet another victim of Gender-Based Violence. Calls have been made for victims to speak out.

Family spokesperson Apostle Shaine Griqua elaborates. “People must not to stay in abusive relationships. You must walk out if you can’t talk it out.”

Those who witnessed the incident are yet to receive counselling. Friends and family say they will miss Danelle tremendously. Family friend, Sahrifa Ferris says “Danelle was a bubbly person who would do anything for everyone. They will miss her personality and her zest for life.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to get underway. Family Spokesperson Apostle, Shaine Griqua says. “We will meet with all the family and arrange the funeral.”

The suspect handed himself over and is in police custody. The family wants justice to prevail. the suspect is expected to appear in this Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder, which is a schedule 6 offense.