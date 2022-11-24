Black Friday, although this is the ideal time to purchase the items on wish lists at a discount, experts warn that consumers shouldn’t spend too much because of the pressure.

Every year, Black Friday attracts South Africans because it marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

Retailers are well aware of this, and they devise clever strategies to persuade consumers to swipe their cards and abandon all reason.

During this time, the National Credit Regulators warn consumers against spending too much.

Here are some spending tips:

Black Friday Tips by SABC Digital News