Pre-trial proceedings on the murder of Nathaniel Julies are expected to resume in the High court sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrates court east of Johannesburg. Three police officers are accused of Julies’s murder.

The 16-year-old, who had Down’s syndrome was allegedly shot by a police officer just meters from his home in Eldorado Park in 2020.

The trial into Julies’ murder was well underway when presiding Judge Ramarumo Monama passed away early this year.

This brought proceedings to a halt and now the trial will have to start all over again. The court had already heard testimony from three witnesses including a ballistic expert and a man who was there when Julies was shot.

Three police officers Scorpio Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo are charged with Julies’ murder.

During proceedings in October last year, more details of how the teenager was shot and killed emerged.

