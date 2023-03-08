Investigators from the Gauteng Education Department were denied access to the room where three-year-old Kganya Mokhele died on Tuesday, after a shelf fell on him at a preschool in Linksfield, Johannesburg.

Mokhele was playing in the classroom when the shelf collapsed on him at Little Ashford preschool.

The officials were later allowed when Education MEC Matome Chiloane arrived with the family at the school. The family has also accused the school management of concealing information.

Little Ashford Group CEO Cedrick Ntumba, “I apologise if that was your experience. What happened here yesterday was also shocking for us in the sense that we had individuals pretending to be members of the family. So we found ourselves having allowed too many people yesterday. So it might just be an overhang from what happened yesterday. As the authority in our space, there’s no need for you to be given limited access.”