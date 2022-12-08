The Passenger Rail Agency (PRASA) has sought to explain its reasons for banning preaching, gambling and trading in its new trains, saying it is for passenger safety and onboard cleanliness.

The Transport Department and PRASA recently launched its new trains and are not allowing loitering or blocking the passageways to allow free movement among commuters. PRASA’s Spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng explains.

“With every new train service there come responsibilities attached to it. PRASA has committed to a new passenger service structure. We are doing this in an effort to ensure that there is the free passage of movement for our commuters so that they are kept clean and safe and one particular behavioral system of any other group cannot be imposed on other commuters on board”.

[ON AIR] The @PRASA_Group has announced that it will ban informal trading and preaching on their new trains. Lillian Mofokeng – Prasa Spokesperson on #SAfmSunrise with @Oliver_Speaking #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y2iD9Vzw0A — SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) December 8, 2022