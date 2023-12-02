sabc-plus-logo

Prasa resumes rail services from Johannesburg to Durban, Cape Town

The Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) has resumed its long-distance Mainline Passenger Services under its rail division. Commuters will now be able to travel from Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town on Shosholoza Meyl.

The services were suspended in 2021 as the agency faced operational and network infrastructure challenges.

In a statement, the agency says a single trip will cost consumers less than R1 000 with an additional cost for private car transportation for passengers travelling to Durban.

Prasa has restored 27 commuter rail lines. “The business is also working on restoring long-distance passenger rail services, with Shosholoza Meyl currently transporting people from Johannesburg to Queenstown and Musina,” the statement reads.

