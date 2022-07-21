The Passenger Rail Agency (PRASA) has outlined disciplinary processes being undertaken against employees who helped facilitate dubious locomotive contracts.

PRASA’s Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane, and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula updated the media on Wednesday about the interventions made to restore financial stability to the entity.

Among the dubious contracts was a 2013 deal to procure 70 locomotives for R3.5-billion which the State Capture Inquiry revealed was corrupt from the start.

PRASA’s Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says, “Following several reports and recommendations, including that of the SIU, that 44 employees were involved in the awarding of the contract – of the 44, 11 had resigned and 33 are going through consequence management. 19 cases of the 33 have been concluded, some of them have been found guilty and dismissed, others have been suspended, others are going through other disciplinary processes with the CCMA.”

PRASA’s Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda’s full interview on SAfm’s Sunrise programme:

VIDEO: Minister Mbalula lashes out at procurement of employees at Prasa