Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says corruption around the procurement of Personal Protection Equipment is tantamount to murder.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon on corruption related to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will also face questions on the role of the inter-ministerial committee he set up to oversee the procurement of goods and services to combat the pandemic.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on the latest Cabinet meeting, Mthembu said corruption also robbed the poorest of the poor of what was supposed to protect them.

“When people do not have PPE because money has been stolen and they die because they don’t have PPE then the analogy that this is tantamount to murder is very correct. So all those who are engaging in fraudulent activities there is absolutely nothing wrong in catogorising these deeds are murderous.”

Below is the video of the Cabinet briefing:

Mthembu, says government is deeply concerned about escalating corruption, particularly regarding COVID-19 related tenders.

Mthembu said law-enforcement agencies such as the Special Investigating Unit will make that those involved in corruption are brought to book

Alcohol ban messages labelled fake news

Meanwhile, Cabinet says it has not discussed a ban on the sale of alcohol with the Coronavirus Command Council. Members of the public embarked on the panic buying of alcohol a few days ago.

This comes after a mysterious Whatsapp message started doing the rounds claiming the ban on the sale of alcohol would soon return. Government said it was fake news.

Mthembu condemned the fake news and said law enforcement officials would investigate the matter.

“There is no such discussion before either Cabinet of the NCCC on banning alcohol. None what so ever there is no such a discussion. What do we do of the person who decided to tell people lies. We leave that to law enforcement agencies.”

Below is the full Cabinet statement:

