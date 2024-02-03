PP releases damning report on irregular appointments in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has released a damning report on the state irregular appointment of workers in the Limpopo Social Development Department.

The report states that department irregularly appointed certain candidates to the posts in both the Polokwane and Mavambe child and youth care centres, without them meeting the minimum requirements.



The department has been given 30 days in which to implement the Public Protector’s recommendations which include terminating the irregular contracts.

The department’s spokesperson Joshua Kwapa says they are working on an implementation plan.

“We have put together an implementation plan in line with a recommendations of the public protector, the plan will be send to office of the public protector and therefore we are not at liberty at this stage to disclose the content.”