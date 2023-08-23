One of the candidates being interviewed for the position of Public Protector, Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, says if he is successful, he will prioritise fighting corruption and maladministration by the state.

He is the first candidate to be interviewed by Parliament’s ad hoc committee that has been set up to select and recommend the new PP.

The position becomes vacant in October when the term of the currently suspended PP, Busisiwe Mkwebane, expires.

Four candidates will be interviewed on Wednesday, and another four on Thursday.

Thipanyane says corruption and maladministration have eroded the trust of the public.

“We really need to hit corruption and maladministration very very hard. It takes the soul of people when they see people getting away with wrong things, when they see potholes, hospitals with broken windows, it’s not the country that we fought for. As PP we have to protect people from the biggest threat which is corruption and maladministration.”

Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a person for appointment as Public Protector:

