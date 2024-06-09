Power fully restored in Proclamation Hill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Power has been fully restored in Proclamation Hill in Pretoria. This after a power station went ablaze.

A firefighter sustained moderate injuries while putting down the fire at the decommissioned power station.

The firefighter has since been treated and discharged.

The City of Tshwane says everything is back to normal at the Pretoria West power station following the blaze.

The switch gear room roof collapsed and parts of the walls also collapsed due to the explosion that occurred.

One firefighter was injured.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, says, “One firefighter sustained minor injuries when a hose nozzle hit the face shield of her helmet. She was treated at Unitas Hospital and was discharged.”

The city says everything is now back to normal.

Tshwane Spokesperson, Lindela Mashego says, “The Pretoria West power station is operative. It has no impact at all in terms of providing power to the municipality’s consumers. The power station is under care and maintenance, awaiting the lease programme for a potential entity to invest in it.”

Residents say they went for a few hours without electricity.

