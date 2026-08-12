Power outages disrupt services at Gauteng Health facilities

Power outages are disrupting healthcare services in parts of Gauteng.

The Gauteng Department of Health says several health facilities are without electricity following severe weather and pressure on power infrastructure across the province.

Johannesburg District is the worst affected, with outages reported at Eyethu Yarona, Diepsloot South, Tshepisong and Moroka clinics, while Winnie Mandela Clinic in Ekurhuleni is also without power.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona says backup generators are being used or repaired to keep essential services running.

“The technical team is attending to the facilities generator to ensure that the backup power system is restored. The department continues to monitor the readiness of backup power systems across health facilities. Now, this includes generator functionality and fuel availability as part of measures to maintain essential health care services.”