Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Power outages disrupt services at Gauteng Health facilities

  • A plug and a power socket
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay-power cuts
SABC News

Power outages are disrupting healthcare services in parts of Gauteng.

The Gauteng Department of Health says several health facilities are without electricity following severe weather and pressure on power infrastructure across the province.

Johannesburg District is the worst affected, with outages reported at Eyethu Yarona, Diepsloot South, Tshepisong and Moroka clinics, while Winnie Mandela Clinic in Ekurhuleni is also without power.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona says backup generators are being used or repaired to keep essential services running.

“The technical team is attending to the facilities generator to ensure that the backup power system is restored. The department continues to monitor the readiness of backup power systems across health facilities. Now, this includes generator functionality and fuel availability as part of measures to maintain essential health care services.”

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News