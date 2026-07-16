Power outage disrupts water supply across parts of Johannesburg

Water supply to several parts of Johannesburg has been disrupted after a City Power outage at the Eikenhof Substation left Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pump Station non-operational.

Johannesburg Water says the outage is also affecting preparations for Rand Water’s planned maintenance due to begin on Friday.

Johannesburg Water says areas supplied by the Eikenhof Pump Station are already experiencing water supply interruptions, while reservoir and tower levels are expected to decline if power is not restored soon.

The utility says the incident could also delay the recovery of its systems after Rand Water’s planned maintenance.

Affected areas include Lenasia, Orlando, Diepkloof, Protea Glen, Honeydew, North Cliff, Florida North, Linden and several surrounding communities.

Johannesburg Water says alternative water supply will be provided where operationally required.