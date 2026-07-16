Power of Science: Improving lives and building SA’s future

By: Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Nomalungelo Gina.

South Africa has steadily established itself as one of Africa’s preferred destination in scientific research, innovation and technological advancement. Across the country, scientists, researchers and innovators are developing solutions that respond to some of society’s most pressing challenges, making globally recognised contributions in areas such as healthcare, astronomy, renewable energy, vaccine development, agriculture and biodiversity research.

Building a capable, ethical and developmental state requires more than sound policies; it requires knowledge, innovation and a collective commitment to harness science in the service of the people.

The government’s continued investment in innovation and scientific capacity reflects this commitment, recognising that science, technology and innovation (ST&I) are essential tools for advancing national development and improving the quality of life of South Africans.

From strengthening healthcare and enhancing food security to improving water management, expanding digital services and supporting economic growth, science, technology and innovation provide the knowledge and solutions needed to address complex national challenges.

Science is more than a driver of discovery. It is a powerful engine of economic transformation, industrialisation and national competitiveness. This is why the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation has expanded its flagship programme, National Science Week, into a month-long initiative. For this reason, we are clearly saying that science, technology and innovation must be placed at the centre of government, education, industry and society.

With the theme Science, Technology and Innovation are for everyone, National Science Month provides our society with an opportunity to recognise that scientific progress is not only about discoveries and research breakthroughs; it is about developing practical solutions that improve service delivery, drive inclusive development and build a more prosperous future for all South Africans. The month-long campaign helps raise more public awareness of the value of science in everyday life, while demonstrating why greater investment in research, development and innovation is essential for South Africa’s growth and competitiveness.

Government recognises that meeting the evolving needs of South Africans requires sustained efforts to address unemployment, poverty and inequality; improve infrastructure and service delivery; strengthen climate resilience; and build a globally competitive and inclusive economy. These priorities require new thinking, innovative approaches and evidence-based solutions. It is through the advancement of science, technology and innovation that South Africa can strengthen its ability to respond to these challenges.

These efforts are guided by the government’s development agenda, including the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP). The NDP 2030 provides South Africa’s long-term vision for eliminating poverty and reducing inequality by building a capable, inclusive and growing economy, while the MTDP translates these goals into practical priorities and actions over five years.

Both frameworks recognise science, innovation and technological advancement as critical enablers of inclusive economic growth, improved public services and sustainable national development. The 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation sets the long-term policy direction for the government to accelerate inclusive economic growth and social development.

This is why the government continues to invest in large scientific projects such as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). One of South Africa’s most remarkable scientific achievements leading role in one of the world’s most ambitious astronomy projects. Together with international partners, South Africa is helping to build the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope, positioning the country at the forefront of global astronomy and scientific discovery. Beyond expanding our understanding of the universe, the SKA is developing world-class skills in science, engineering and data science, driving technological innovation, creating economic opportunities and strengthening South Africa’s competitiveness in the global economy.

South Africa’s scientific strength is further reflected in its higher education and research institutions. Our universities continue to make globally significant contributions to science, research and innovation, advancing pioneering work in areas such as HIV and tuberculosis research, genomics, vaccine development, health sciences, artificial intelligence, mining innovation, astronomy, green hydrogen, renewable energy, biotechnology, veterinary science, agricultural innovation and engineering.

Institutions such as the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch University, the University of Pretoria and the University of KwaZulu-Natal have earned international recognition for their research excellence and continue to produce scientific breakthroughs that address both national and global challenges. The Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) is one of the research facilities of the DSTI. NuMeRI is the continent’s first nuclear medicine research facility, which features a cyclotron for producing isotopes to treat cancer and other diseases.

In a collaborative effort with the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, this facility provides consolidated expertise in nuclear technologies in medicine and biosciences, creating significant research, development and innovation capacity in South Africa and will assist in the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Together, these institutions demonstrate the depth of South Africa’s scientific capability and the important role that higher education plays in driving innovation, supporting national priorities and improving the lives of all South Africans.

To demonstrate that science, technology and innovation belong to everyone, across South Africa’s townships, a new generation of young innovators is developing practical solutions to everyday challenges, from digital platforms and clean energy technologies to smart agriculture and township-based manufacturing. For example, The Technology Innovation Agency, an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, ensures that young people are gaining access to entrepreneurship, mentorship, business incubation, prototyping facilities and technical expertise that enable them to transform innovative ideas into viable enterprises. One of its initiatives, the Grassroots Innovation Programme, is helping to nurture locally developed technologies, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity within township communities.

As a result, this growing culture of grassroots innovation reflects a broader national pattern where science and technology are being applied to address challenges across different sectors of the economy, including agriculture.

Institutions such as the Agricultural Research Council continue to develop and support solutions that help farmers respond to climate variability, improve productivity and reduce the risk of crop failure. Innovations in soil science, irrigation, livestock management and digital agriculture are enabling farmers to make better-informed decisions and build resilience in the face of changing environmental conditions. The impact of these scientific advances is evident in the sector’s growing contribution to the economy.

In 2025, South Africa’s agricultural exports reached a record R268.7 billion, an increase of 9% compared to 2024, despite challenging global trading conditions. The sector also expanded by 17.4% during 2025, making it one of the strongest-performing sectors of the economy and a major contributor to South Africa’s GDP growth. Agriculture now contributes approximately 2.8% directly to the country’s GDP, while the broader agricultural value chain accounts for around 14% of economic activity and supports approximately 950 000 jobs. These achievements demonstrate that sustained investment in agricultural science and innovation is not only advancing research; it is strengthening livelihoods, supporting rural economies, enhancing food security and driving inclusive economic growth.

National Science Month most importantly highlights the importance of inspiring the next generation of scientists, researchers and innovators. It showcases the remarkable work of young South Africans who are developing solutions to real-world challenges and demonstrates the transformative power of science, technology and innovation. In addition, initiatives such as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists encourage curiosity, creativity and critical thinking, providing young people with opportunities to explore science and pursue careers in research and innovation.

As South Africa continues to build a knowledge-driven and competitive economy, we need more young people to embrace studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). These young minds will become the researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers and innovators who develop the solutions needed to address future challenges and shape the country’s development trajectory.

As we observe National Science Month, we are reminded that science is not a distant discipline reserved for specialists; it is a powerful tool for improving everyday lives and building a better future. From world-leading scientific projects and university research to township innovators and farmers applying new technologies, South Africans are demonstrating that innovation exists wherever creativity meets opportunity. By continuing to invest in science, technology and the next generation of innovators, we strengthen our ability to build a capable state, grow our economy and create a more inclusive and prosperous society for all.

As society evolves, so too do the challenges it faces. New problems require new solutions, and the government cannot address the realities of today using only the methods of the past.