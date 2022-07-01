Protests over Libya’s chronic power cuts hit several cities on Friday, as people braved the wrath of armed factions to voice their anger at a failure of government that has made life insufferable during the sweltering summer months.

In Tripoli’s Martyrs’ Square, several hundred people gathered to shout slogans demanding electricity, criticising armed factions and politicians and demanding elections in the capital’s biggest protests against the ruling elite for years.

Smaller protests of dozens of demonstrators also took place in each of Benghazi and Tobruk and some smaller towns, showing how anger at the situation extends across the frontlines of power between the country’s rival forces.