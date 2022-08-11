Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, says he hopes his side will leverage the home ground advantage to win the Rugby World Cup Sevens set to kick off in Cape Town early next month.

The first World Cup Sevens to be hosted in Africa will take place between the 9th and 12th of September at the Cape Town Stadium. The tournament will feature the same knock-out format that was first introduced at the 2018 spectacle in the United States.

This means that teams will have to win every game to have a chance of lifting the Melrose Cup.

Fresh from winning gold on their trip from the Commonwealth Games about a week ago, the sevens team, otherwise known as Blitzbokke, have no time to bask in glory, instead, they are already setting their sights on the task ahead.

They are in camp in preparation for the World Series in Los Angeles late this month before coming back to compete for the World Cup trophy on home turf next month.

Coach, Neil Powell, who will be steering his charges for one last time, says he hopes to end on a high note.

“I am hoping to win the World Cup as I will be coaching them for the last time. I will be joining the 15’s after this World Cup. It would be a good honour for me as a coach,” says Powell.

Powell says he hopes playing at home will inspire the team.

“Playing at home might put added pressure on our side but I hope they will use it to inspire them. It’s going to be even more difficult because these are knockout games. So, one mistake and you are out,” Powell adds.

The World Cup trophy was also showcased to the local media at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Sevens team also announced its partnership with an alcohol beverage company for the World Cup.

The coach and his side will be hoping for an electric atmosphere throughout the tournament next month.

Watch the full interview here:

