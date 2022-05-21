The African continent is estimated to have a three-trillion-dollar market opportunity through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreements.

The continent attracts low-cost opportunities raising manufacturing potential, the business environment is improving along with macroeconomic governance and a vast reserve of young, labour talent.

Analyst Lebohang Pheko and Prof Tal Edgars explore how we can exponentially grow intra-African economic collaboration and use the human, natural and innovative resources in abundance on the continent to our advantage.

Discussion on Africa trade: