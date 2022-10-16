A fearless community safety group in Potchesfstroom in North West is turning up the heat on crime-fighting in the area.

The Peri -Peri Community Safety group has been hailed for ensuring that the streets of Ikageng Township are safe.

The group patrols the area and confiscate dangerous weapons and stolen goods. A member of the group, Lucky Lerefolo, says they also work closely with police in their crime-fighting efforts.

Peri Peri Safety group turns up the heat on criminals in Ikageng

Lerefolo adds, “Every time we are on patrols, especially at night we ensure that we inform the station commander or whoever is responsible at that time that we will be patrolling please send a patrolling van nearby in case we apprehend the suspect. And if he’s got dangerous weapons like your guns, your knives, we make sure that those people are getting arrested.”

Meanwhile, community members say they are happy about the initiative.

“I am Bina from Sarafina. I’m here attending a funeral. I was so scared making my way home but I’m glad to see Peri -Peri. They’ve really helped us.” …“Before Peri -Peri came Potchesfstroom was bad, the youth used drugs and robbed us, raped us, took our phones and killed people. I like them. They work with police.” Say the community members.