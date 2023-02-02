Legal expert, attorney Melusi Xulu, says it was expected that the Pietermaritzburg High Court would postpone former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution about the alleged leak of his confidential medical records.

Judge Emmanuel Chili adjourned the matter to the 4th of August. This is to allow for a court to hear the application by the accused, legal journalist Karyn Maughan and state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer, to set aside the private prosecution in its entirety.

This application will be heard in March.

Downer and Maughan filed this urgent application against Zuma, during their previous court appearance.

Xulu says it would have been impossible to continue with the case before the applications brought by the accused have been heard.

“It makes sense because I think both of them brought applications – not only accuse 1 and accuse 2 – they have to have time to deal with the application which they are raising to set aside the private prosecution. Then if they are not set aside on the 4th of August, the process for private prosecution will obviously begin. We will have to wait until then to hear what the decision will be made before August.”

Zuma is charging Downer with leaking his medical records to Maughan.

Judge Emmanuel Chili says, “It has been agreed and it is so ordered that the matter be adjourned to 4 August 2023. You are warned to appear in court on that date at 9:30 in the morning and remain in court until your name has been called out. If you do not do that, a warrant of arrest will be authorized by the way.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: