African National Congress (ANC) veteran, Mavuso Msimang, says the latest postponement of the National Executive Committee meeting points to confusion among the ruling party’s leadership.

The ANC NEC meeting, meant to discuss the Phala Phala report, got off to a false start on Friday.

It was rescheduled for this Sunday but was again cancelled and is due to take place on Monday.

An independent panel of experts recently released a report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm saga. The report, on the alleged 2020 burglary at the farm, suggests that the President may have committed serious violations.

Msimang says there are difficulties within the ANC leadership, “The postponement of the NEC meeting suggests that there is confusion and this is a reflection of difficulties being experienced within the ANC. It clearly has to do with the non-appearance of the President so that he clears, first hand, the information and analysed the report. All of this does not bode well.”

PODCAST: SAfm’s Weekend View’s Udo Carelse spoke to United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, General Bantu Holomisa, ANC Stalwart, Dr Mavuso Msimang and Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University about the Phala Phala saga and the ANC NEC meeting:

Mkhize hopes Ramaphosa will do what’s best for the party

ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize says he hopes President Ramaphosa will do what’s best for the party, the country and the position.

Mkhize was speaking on the sidelines of a Cadres Assembly hosted by the ANC Youth League’s Ward 51 in Langa in Cape Town.

The United Democratic Movement leader, General Bantu Holomisa, says despite there being known differences among the ANC’s National Executive Committee, the release of the Phala Phala report needs to be examined and discussed by members of parliament.

Holomisa says, “What is happening here is the divisions within the ruling party and are playing in a serious way. Now, the outcome of that panel, whether they agree or disagree with its findings, it has to be taken to parliament. When the panel said that he may have committed something wrong, that should now be looked at by members of parliament in an inquiry format.”

The African People’s Convention (APC), maintains that President Ramaphosa has not been honest, transparent, or accountable during his tenure as president of the country.

APC leader and former Scopa chairperson, Themba Godi, says he believes this is the end of the road for Ramaphosa.

“Unfortunately the national assembly meeting is not a meeting of lawyers, it’s a meeting of politicians and the decisions they’re going to take will be based on political concentrations and meaning in terms of the parliamentary process. Parliament can actually vote to reject that report. But politically will it be feasible for them to do that- it all depends on what the leadership of the ANC decides, if it decides that they must reject the report- clearly the ANC with the majority would so decide.”