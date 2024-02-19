Post Office to close SASSA cash payment points at the end of March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Postbank says its cash payment points for social grants at Post Office branches will no longer be operational by the end of March.

The organisation says it has already begun phasing out some of the cash payment points inside some branches that serve less than 50 beneficiaries.

Grant recipients will now be able to withdraw money via various National Payment System (NPS) channels including ATMs and retailers such as Shoprite.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako has, however, emphasised that the Post Office will continue to provide non-cash services to beneficiaries.

Diako says, “Our strategy in communicating this change with SASSA has been putting more emphasis on directly engaging the beneficiaries in the past two months of the payments.”

“The payment teams have been informing them of the change while assisting them with the transitional arrangements, and also advising them on where they should go as an alternative, and at what point to start getting their money but certainly we will ramp up the communication.”

