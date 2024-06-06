Reading Time: < 1 minute

Post-elections South Africa continues to enjoy an increase in electricity availability. South Africa’s electricity generation increased by 5,7% year-on-year in April 2023. This is according to the latest data released by Statistics SA.

South Africa has been without rolling blackouts for over 70 days. The country’s power utility, Eskom, announced that energy availability has now reached over 70%.

The increase in electricity generation also points to a growing demand for power by various industries.

Households and businesses continue to enjoy more electricity availability. Despite the absence of rolling blackouts, Eskom continues to ramp up electricity generation. This is expected to provide a major boost to the local economy.

Statistics SA’s Titani Magwagwa says, “This electricity is going to households, companies and businesses which means that in terms of households, there was more electricity security and it has had a positive effect on the growth of the economy.”

The energy availability has attributed the use of renewable energy provided by independent power producers and fewer breakdown at Eskom’s power stations. Meanwhile post elections South Africa continues to enjoy no rolling blackouts despite the current low temperatures.

