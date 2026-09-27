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Possible stoning suspected in Mooifontein Cemetery woman’s death

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  • X | @SAPoliceService
Horisani Sithole

Police say the woman whose body was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday morning, could have been stoned.

According to the police, stones were found around Ntombifuthu Nxumalo’s body, raising the possibility that she may have been stoned.

No visible stab wounds were observed on her body.

A man was arrested in Bolobedu, Limpopo, late on Saturday evening, in connection with Nxumalo’s death.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili confirmed that the deceased was found naked with serious head injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had been drinking at a local tavern with a female acquaintance before she left the premises in the company of an unidentified man. Residents living near the cemetery indicated that they allegedly heard a woman screaming and pleading for her life at approximately 23:00. Investigators traced the suspect to Limpopo, where he was arrested by Bolobedu police at Motlhabaneng Village.”

VIDEO | Suspect arrested after woman’s body discovered outside Mooifontein Cemetery:

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