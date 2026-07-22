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Committee to only look at possible impeachment of Ramaphosa: Gana

  • FILE | Impeachment Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Makashule
Zalene Merrington

The Chairperson of the Impeachment Committee, Makashule Gana, has again repeated that the committee will only look at matters relating to the possible impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The committee was established following a ruling of the Constitutional Court in May, directing that it should investigate whether President Ramaphosa should be removed from office, relating to the Phala Phala theft.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) had written to the committee, requesting that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza appear before them to give details on her legal consultations about Ramaphosa’s application to review the report.

But Gana says the committee has a very specific mandate.

“We are established to deal effectively with the motion that the honourable Zungula tabled. So we have to deal with matters relating to the charges that are contained in the original motion, and that’s how narrow our scope is.”

“I always want to say that let’s not try to broaden our mandate beyond that which is contained in the original motion but also what’s contained in the independent panel report,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape High Court is expected to give its judgment on Friday on whether or not President Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt the work of Parliament’s Impeachment Committee was successful.

VIDEO | Court to hand down ruling on President’s urgent application on Friday:

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