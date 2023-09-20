Portuguese Forum concerned about spike in kidnappings

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Portuguese Forum in South Africa has called on members of the public with information on kidnapping syndicates to alert the police.

This week alone, police rescued two Portuguese business owners who had been kidnapped for ransom.

Both victims were held captive by kidnappers and found at two different locations in Soweto.

#sapsHQ [#Kidnapping VICTIM RESCUED ]

An intelligence driven operation led by the SAPS Special Task Force unit have rescued a Portuguese businessman from Nancefield hostel in Soweto where he was being held captive. Five suspects were arrested and no ransom was paid due to the… pic.twitter.com/mPgn1lqqYX — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 5, 2024

Police say in the last six months, up to 12 businessmen and six students were kidnapped for ransom.

National chairperson of the Portuguese Forum, Manny Ferreirinha says more has to be done to protect Portuguese nationals.

“We would like to see more done all around. At the same time, the police also need information and fortunately, they have set up teams to deal with the kidnappings which we facilitate as the Forum. On behalf of the Portuguese community, we then facilitate in getting the information. Also, those others who have received threats need to help in the investigation to find the victims at the end of the day,” Ferreirinha says.

